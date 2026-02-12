Screaming and Insults Flying at the Wild Bondi Hearing

Another hearing, and more chaos, screaming, and insults flying. Pam Bondi was in the hot seat though she managed to turn it on Democrats in several clashes. Democrats create the mess, and Republicans get the blame. Democrats alleged that Bondi won’t arrest clients because she’s busy “protecting” them.

Watching Democrats pretend they care about the Epstein Files is frustrating. They never cared, but suddenly, now that a Republican is in office, they care. Today’s hearing was a clown show of partisan politics. Say what you will about Pam Bondi, but she fights back, often with good responses. That aside, she really needs to show us that she can get something done.

The DoJ lost another case today. They failed to get an indictment against the six politicians who made a video addressing active duty soldiers, suggesting they could refuse orders that were wrongly characterized as illegal. To be fair, the six skated on the edge of legality with that video.

The hearing today was wild and out of control, nastier than usual. The entire hearing was unbecoming of the House of Representatives.

Attorney General Bondi put Jayapal and her “gutter politics” away.

🔥🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D) gets BOMBED by Attorney General Pam Bondi when she tries a gotcha question. BONDI: “I’m not going to get in the GUTTER for her theatrics.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LGQzEYpmWi — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) February 11, 2026

Bondi let liar “not even a lawyer” Jaime Raskin have it.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Pam Bondi is taking ZERO CRAP from Democrats in this committee hearing DEMS: *incoherent screeching* BONDI: “Here we go with the theatrics!” RASKIN: “I told you, Attorney General—“ BONDI: “You don’t tell me ANYTHING, you washed up—you’re not even a lawyer!” pic.twitter.com/lVhl3bXVcv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 11, 2026

Some found Bondi’s arguments distasteful:

Pam Bondi is unhinged. Here she attacks Americans who want to prosecute CHILD RAPISTS, lectures them to focus on the rigged stock market values . Unbelievably evil. pic.twitter.com/maHWQ70Gy1 — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) February 11, 2026

In one exchange with Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), Bondi fired back during questioning, accusing the congresswoman of taking money from Reid Hoffman. Hoffman, a top Democrat donor and the co-founder of LinkedIn, was recently exposed as an Epstein confidant who visited the now-deceased sex-trafficker’s island and worked to rehabilitate his image after his first conviction.

Pam Bondi fired back at Rep. Zoe Lofgren during a heated exchange, rejecting what she called grandstanding and questioning Lofgren about donations linked to Reid Hoffman, who has been associated with Jeffrey Epstein.pic.twitter.com/PH17XVbZ2D — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 11, 2026

Thomas Massie got called out as a “failed politician” with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Massie and Ro Khanna got six names unredacted, but no evidence. Some said that Massie’s statements were true and correct. Once Bondi was caught lying with the fake binders, among other lies, people find it hard to believe her.