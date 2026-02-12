Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Screaming and Insults Flying at the Wild Bondi Hearing

M Dowling
Another hearing, and more chaos, screaming, and insults flying. Pam Bondi was in the hot seat though she managed to turn it on Democrats in several clashes. Democrats create the mess, and Republicans get the blame. Democrats alleged that Bondi won’t arrest clients because she’s busy “protecting” them.

Watching Democrats pretend they care about the Epstein Files is frustrating. They never cared, but suddenly, now that a Republican is in office, they care. Today’s hearing was a clown show of partisan politics. Say what you will about Pam Bondi, but she fights back, often with good responses. That aside, she really needs to show us that she can get something done.

The DoJ lost another case today. They failed to get an indictment against the six politicians who made a video addressing active duty soldiers, suggesting they could refuse orders that were wrongly characterized as illegal. To be fair, the six skated on the edge of legality with that video.

The hearing today was wild and out of control, nastier than usual. The entire hearing was unbecoming of the House of Representatives.

Attorney General Bondi put Jayapal and her “gutter politics” away.

Bondi let liar “not even a lawyer” Jaime Raskin have it.

Some found Bondi’s arguments distasteful:

In one exchange with Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA-18), Bondi fired back during questioning, accusing the congresswoman of taking money from Reid Hoffman. Hoffman, a top Democrat donor and the co-founder of LinkedIn, was recently exposed as an Epstein confidant who visited the now-deceased sex-trafficker’s island and worked to rehabilitate his image after his first conviction.

Thomas Massie got called out as a “failed politician” with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Massie and Ro Khanna got six names unredacted, but no evidence. Some said that Massie’s statements were true and correct. Once Bondi was caught lying with the fake binders, among other lies, people find it hard to believe her.

