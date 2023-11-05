Look Who’s on Biden’s Islamophobia Panel – Hamas-Tied CAIR

Three weeks after the Hamas massacre, Joe Biden issued an executive order to combat non-existent Islamophobia.

It establishes an “Islamophobia task force,” demonstrating weakness before the terror organizations.

This is the administration’s highlighting of its view that there is moral equivalency between Israel and the terror organization Hamas. This is as they call for a “pause,” also known as a ceasefire. That would be surrender.

The Islamophobia panel includes the Hamas-tied organization of CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations. It’s a very extreme organization.

The Council on American Islamic Relations, meanwhile, said it has received 774 complaints, including reported bias incidents, since the Israel-Gaza war broke out on Oct. 7. They invent these so-called “incidents.”

In any case, there is no comparison to the abuse that Jews are taking. They had almost 4,000 complaints in the same time period.

According to The Military Times, the White House directed the Pentagon to probe antisemitic and Islamophobic behavior across the U.S. military and offer an estimate about the prevalence of the problem by November.

The next Biden directive sounds like Barack Obama wrote it:

“Biden’s strategy, outlined in a 60-page document, urges Congress to pass legislation that would create new laws against bias-motivated violence, as well as hold social media platforms accountable for spreading antisemitism and other hate speech. The administration also called on state and local governments, schools, the technology industry, and religious communities to help stop the spread of antisemitic conspiracy theories.”

Are they going to ban criticism of radical Islamists?

If nothing else, it will be more central government tyranny:

“The White House included several mandates to federal agencies in its plan, one of which instructs the Defense Department to study antisemitism and Islamophobia in the ranks. The administration plans to use the Pentagon’s findings to establish programs or policies that could help put an end to those biases in the military or prevent them.”

He’s coupling all this with anti-Semitism, but Islamophobia is not a problem.

The sweeping document requires the Defense Department to analyze existing research to better grasp the prevalence of antisemitism and Islamophobia across the military.

CAIR, as a choice, is inviting the Muslim Brotherhood in. They founded the organization as. Cover for Hamas.

Director Nihad Awad has said he supports Hamas.

This is Ilhan Omar’s organization.

They pretend they’re a civil rights organization, and all they have to do is say it, and we’re all supposed to accept that.

It was founded to fund the jihadists under the guise of the charity The Holy Land Foundation. There was a trial, and it was determined to be the largest terror-financing operations in US history.

In 2008, an FBI special agent testified that CAIR was simply a front group for Hamas. In 2014, the UAE declared them a terrorist organization and banned them.

Of course, the US thinks they’re fine.

Numerous CAIR figures have been convicted of federal felonies, including terrorism offenses.

Leave it to the Biden administration with the Obama and Soros staff to come up with this as a solution.

