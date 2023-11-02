House Republicans Pass Israel Bill That Biden Won’t Sign

House Republicans on Thursday approved the $14.3 billion aid package for Israel, setting the stage for a fierce showdown with the Democrats in the Senate and White House. The White House has been vicious in condemning the idea of separate bills and offsetting the expense. They knew the House planned to do the same with funds for Ukraine or would demand security for the border. They want neither option.

The 226 to 196 vote fell almost entirely along party lines, with 12 Democrats joining all but two Republicans to move the bill through the lower chamber.

According to the White House, it is “bad for Israel, for the Middle East region, and for our own national security.”

There is no logic to their argument.

THE WHITE HOUSE AND SENATE WON’T NEGOTIATE

Democrats control the House, and it won’t pass. Schumer wants to combine Israel and Ukraine aid. Speaker Johnson said that won’t pass the House.

Johnson on Thursday said House consideration of Ukraine aid “will come next” and reiterated that he wants to pair funding for Kyiv with U.S border security.

From the White House, President Biden is pushing a much larger $106 billion emergency aid package that features funding for Israel, Ukraine, border security, and allies in the Indo-Pacific.

The border security package spurs mass resettlement. It’s a Trojan Horse. As for the Indo-Pacific, Biden’s also threatening China with war over the Phillippines.

The CBO claims it will cost money to cut the IRS because it will reduce audits. However, the administration just added billions for over 80,000 agents. They aren’t hired yet, and we don’t need them. All they will do is hound the middle class.

“The President will veto an only-Israel bill. I think that we’ve made that clear,” spokesperson John Kirby said. Apparently, they don’t care about Israel and Jews.

Don’t try to cut funding to a Democrat. Chuck Schumer will not even bring the House bill to the Senate, and he won’t negotiate. He loves enormous bills that keep Americans from knowing what they’re spending money on as we head for the debt doom loop. The Senate wants to make certain they don’t face any challenges to their totalitarian rule. Their plan is to keep sending money we don’t have to Ukraine for a war that is lost.

Chuck Schumer on MAGA Mike’s first attempt at a big boy bill on aid for Israel, “It makes it much, much harder to pass Aid for Israel. It’s insulting that the hard right is openly trying to exploit the crisis in Israel to try and reward the ultra rich.” pic.twitter.com/bhZVoAxage — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 31, 2023

Related