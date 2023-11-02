Pope to Push Extreme Climate Change at COP 28, Blasts the US

Pope Francis will soon be off to Dubai, UAE, to attend the UN COP 28 climate change summit. The 86-year-old far-left Pope will leave in early December and stay three days. No pope has ever attended such a meeting.

The announcement by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Petro Parolin confirmed the Pope’s attendance at the conference scheduled for November 30 to December 12.

Franics will take an active part in pushing climate change extremism. He didn’t provide agenda details. Pope Francis has given plenty of interviews, and we can make some assumptions from them.

He has repeatedly said we must do much more, much faster, most notably noted in Laudate Deum or Praise God, published on October 4.

During interviews, he has said we still have time to stop the deleterious effects of climate change. He’s obsessed with protecting the planet and the most vulnerable people at any cost, but a lot of people would disagree with the basis of his extreme concerns.

HE BLASTED THE US

In a dark update to his landmark 2015 encyclical on the environment, Francis said the “irreversible” harm to people and the planet is already underway. He lamented that once again, the world’s poor and most vulnerable are paying the highest price.

“We are now unable to halt the enormous damage we have caused. We barely have time to prevent even more tragic damage,” Francis warned.

He blasted the United States, stating that per-capita emissions in the U.S. are twice as high as China’s and seven times greater than the average in poor countries.

Developed countries use more fuel and provide benefits to the world. We also have 335,000 million people in this country.

While individual, household efforts are helping, “we can state that a broad change in the irresponsible lifestyle connected with the Western model would have a significant long-term impact,” he said.

He is turning the US’s progress and success into a sin, but that’s because he is a Marxist, and it’s his worldview.

The document, “Praise God,” was released on the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. The pontiff wants to spur negotiators to commit to binding climate targets at the next round of U.N. talks in Dubai.

