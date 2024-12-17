House Wants Liz Cheney Investigated for Witness Tampering

On Tuesday, the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee and its chairman, Barry Loudermilk, released an interim report on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. They found that the riot was preventable and also asked for an investigation into former Rep. Liz Cheney for criminally tampering with a witness during the Democrat-led congressional inquiry into the tragedy.

“Based on the evidence obtained by this Subcommittee, numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, the former Vice Chair of the January 6 Select Committee, and these violations should be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the report released by the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee and its chairman Barry Loudermilk stated.

“Evidence uncovered by the Subcommittee revealed that former Congresswoman Liz Cheney tampered with at least one witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, by secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge.,” it added. “This secret communication with a witness is improper and likely violates 18 U.S.C. 1512. Such action is outside the due functioning of the legislative process and therefore not protected by the Speech and Debate clause.”

Federal law criminalizes witness tampering. Defendants can get as many as 20 years in prison.

The House also wants to talk with Cassidy Hutchinson, who told fantastical stories and made money from a book based on them.

Biden is probably writing out the pardons now.

READ THE REPORT AND SUMMARY HERE.

