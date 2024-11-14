Houston Man Arrested for Planning a 9/11 Attack

A so-called Texas man named Anas Said planned a 9/11 attack on behalf of ISIS. He was arrested last week outside of his apartment in Houston, Texas. His arraignment and detention hearing are set before a federal judge Thursday afternoon on the charge of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Was this Houston man here illegally? When did he get here from? What country did he come?

Our borders are wide open. How many of these people are here?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email