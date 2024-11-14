Polymarket CEO Responds to the FBI Raid

Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan posted on X in response to the FBI raid in which they took all his electronic devices. Elon Musk acknowledged his response.

Did they go after Coplan because they decided he was a Trump supporter, or did they just want his secrets to figure out how he made such an accurate assessment? There could be many other reasons, but a raid was absurd. If they had asked his lawyer, he would have given them his devices.

The current DOJ/FBI are bullies. We are grateful that the American people saw that.

Coplan wrote:

“It’s discouraging that the current administration would seek a last-ditch effort to go after companies they deem to be associated with political opponents. We are deeply committed to being non-partisan, and today is no different, but the incumbents should do some self-reflecting and recognize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup approach may be what would have changed their fate this election.

“Polymarket has provided value to 10’s of millions of people this election cycle, while causing harm to nobody. We’re deeply proud of that.

“I’m also proud to say that the future of America, and in particular American entrepreneurship, has never been brighter.

“In the face of adversity, we build.”

Coplan is only 26 years old, and the FBI did it knowing it would be frightening. They’re bullies.

— Shayne Coplan (@shayne_coplan) November 13, 2024

