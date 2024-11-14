The Trans Issue Played a Part in DJT’s Election

In an article in the New York Times by Pamela Paul, she noted that the GOP spent a lot of money on ads regarding the trans issue.

They probably realized that the left has been too extreme on the issue. It was never necessary, except for partisan reasons, and that didn’t work for them.

It was part of the wokeism, which is swiftly dying.

In her column, Paul asks why Donald Trump and his allies focus so much attention and resources on transgender issues.

She concluded it’s because many voters, including liberals and Democrats, disagree with the positions Harris and the Democrat party have taken on transgender issues. She said Paul showed that most voters were supportive of legal rights and protections for transgender people and had complex views on other policies that fall under the umbrella term, trans rights.

Progressives introduced gender identity and the possibility of being born in the wrong body in elementary school. The Washington Post poll found that 77% of Americans do not want teachers discussing these things in kindergarten through third grade, and more than half don’t want it discussed in middle school. Yet, Democrats put it as part of their party platform.

She suggested that everyone, from government to schools to mental healthcare and their doctors, take a more common-sense approach to the issue.

It seems Americans did use common sense on the issues before this took over, and Democrats, overtaken by Progressives, overreached.

Maybe this is why AOC removed her pronouns from X. Woke is almost over, and she has learned to adjust.

JUST IN: AOC removed her pronouns from her bio pic.twitter.com/yVDlmJ7tbO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 14, 2024

