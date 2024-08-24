Last Night, the Republican Party Became One of Unity to Save America

In a remarkable moment in American history, the son of Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy, nephew of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, courageously left the once great Democratic party of those two heroic men to unite the country, particularly behind three great causes we should all be able to get behind. He wants to make a difference in the war on our children, free speech, and the war in Ukraine.

Kennedy said these were the three issues that drove him to run as an Independent and to support Donald Trump’s candidacy. Donald Trump said he wants this to be his legacy, and RFK said he believes Trump will fulfill his word.

RFK said he’s 70 and may have ten years to be effective. This drove him to make this decision. Kamala Harris would never let him fulfill his goals.

According to RFK Jr., “choosing to support Trump is a spiritual thing for him.” He prayed over it.

RFK will stay on the ballot in states where his presence will hurt Kamala and remove himself from the ballot in states where his presence will hurt Trump.

“In about ten battleground states, where my presence would be a spoiler, I’m going to remove my name. And I’ve already started that process and urge voters not to vote for me.”

In a powerful speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election earlier in the day.

RFK JOINS DONALD TRUMP AT THE GLENDALE, ARIZONA RALLY TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, TO SAVE AMERICA, TO UNITE AMERICA AROUND AMERICA FIRST

President Donald Trump introduced Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a roaring crowd of thousands last night. The stunning backdrop included arrays of shooting beams of light, fiery sparklers, and a song, “There Goes My Hero.” The excitement electrified the crowd. They applauded, cheered, and chanted, “Bobby, Bobby, Bobby, USA, USA, USA.”

They weren’t only cheering for Bobby Kennedy; they were cheering for unity and the USA.

The Democratic National Committee hinted that a great singer, perhaps Béyoncé, Taylor Swift, or former President George Bush, would headline their Convention performance filled with anger and hate, no policies. All they had for the crowd was Andrew Kinzinger.

By contrast, Donald Trump, who thinks out of the box, won over the son of the greatly admired RFK and nephew of JFK.

“I don’t think too many of you people have heard of him. He’s very low-key. He’s a very low-key person, but he’s highly respected. He is a great person. I’ve known him for so long. …Robert F. Kennedy Jr.!” Trump announced.

“What will save this country is if we love our children more than we hate each other,” RFK Jr. said.

Listen to his words from last evening:

RFK Jr. speaks at Trump rally: FULL SPEECH

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at former president Donald Trump’s rally in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, August 23. Kennedy endorsed Trump earlier in the day.

THE INTRODUCTION

Real Hope and Change?

I’m a Kennedy supporter. As you can tell from my pinned post, I’ve felt for a few weeks now that I might have to choose between Trump and Harris. The vibe shifted when Harris was tagged in. I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but I think I will vote for a Republican for the… — Brian Eskow (@brianeskow) August 23, 2024

