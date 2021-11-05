How a Preposition Reduced COVID Deaths in Italy by 97% – Not Satire

















The Italian Higher Institute of Health changed the definition of COVID death from with COVID to by COVID. That one change in wording has brought the number of COVID deaths down from 130,468 to 3,783.

As an example of what this means in real terms is that we treat COVID differently from other infections. People are admitted to hospitals when they are ill. They then contract other infections like COV, MERS, pneumonia, or Sepsis because of their weakened state. We don’t necessarily say they died from the incidental infections, we often attribute their deaths to the original illness which weakened them.

The change in Italy has reduced the country’s death toll by 97 percent. With this change, COV then becomes less lethal than influenza.

Italian newspaper Il Tempo reported the remarkable news. Only 3,783 COV deaths are now directly attributable to the virus alone.

“According to the Institute, 65.8% of Italians who died after being infected with Covid were ill with arterial hypertension (high blood pressure), 23.5% had dementia, 29.3% had diabetes, and 24.8% atrial fibrillation. Add to that, 17.4% had lung problems, 16.3% had had cancer in the last five years and 15.7% suffered from previous heart failures.”

If this was done in other governments, we would have similar results. Other countries won’t do it when we have The Great Reset and have given extraordinary control over our lives to politicians and greedy Pharma.

It’s unclear if Italy will make the vaccine mandatory but they have their populace very upset with the threat of vaccine passports. Watch (3 clips):

WATCH: This is 15th consecutive week of protests in Italy against vaccine passports. pic.twitter.com/TJsDIKzC71 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 31, 2021

MASSIVE protests in Italy🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 Tens of thousands took to the streets today to protest for freedom. Again the news is ignoring this, almost like there is a media blackout… pic.twitter.com/tlsDmAxsbk — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) October 30, 2021

It is amazes me that the mainstream media ignores and downplays four months of protests in Italy against vaxx mandates. Milan today 👇🏼pic.twitter.com/XNbkmoPpv5 — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) October 23, 2021

