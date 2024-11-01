How Biden-Harris Gave Amnesty to 1 Million Unvetted Foreigners

A bombshell report from the House Judiciary shows the Biden-Harris administration took it upon themselves to give “quiet amnesty” to one million people. The report is titled “Quiet Amnesty: How the Biden-Harris Administration Uses the Nation’s Immigration Courts to Advance an Open-Borders Agenda.”

The administration increased the backlog by more than 3.7 million new cases since FY 2021, 1.5 million of which were in the first three quarters of FY 2024.

Judges no longer weed out people who have or don’t have legitimate cases. Instead, immigration judges rubber-stamp case dismissals, closures, and terminations. That way, they all get to stay.

As a result, one million people can remain in the US indefinitely.

Additionally, DHS hasn’t prosecuted 200,000 cases. They, too, can remain in the US indefinitely.

Only 14% of asylum cases were granted, which means 86% have no case to be here. George Soros pushed that idea of assuming all illegals be considered for amnesty when Barack Obama was in office.

The Judiciary found that 8 million unvetted foreigners were allowed to stay. That is a very low estimate. They’ve been coming in from around the world day and night, and many sneak in, so we don’t have those numbers.

If they vote, it’s enough to alter the United States forever. They come in with different values and not for the best reasons, certainly not to assimilate. They will give Democrat totalitarians their permanent one-party rule.

