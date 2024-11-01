Ian Sams’ Insane Propaganda: Trump Wants to Execute Cheney

Kamala Harris spokesperson Ian Sams is spreading propaganda, lying about what Donald Trump said about warmonger Liz Cheney. Sams falsely states Donald Trump wants to put her before a firing squad. Ridiculous.

He claims people support her because of her economic views, which are a handful of random giveaways.

The economy is in decline as private-sector jobs disappear and expensive taxpayer-funded jobs grow exponentially. Inflation continues, and foreign workers are taking jobs from Americans. Sams wants you to believe that after four years of Biden-Harris socialism, she’ll somehow improve the economy.

This is what Donald Trump actually said: “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her.” In what context does the person in front of a firing squad get a rifle? He’s talking about war and not an execution.

Sams wants you to believe Trump wants her executed. It’s not even close to reality. It’s sheer propaganda.

The propaganda is out of control because that is how they get an incompetent, superficial woman to be elected president.

She was installed, not elected, and her big push came from the Soros clan, to which she will be beholden.

A reporter with the far far left media outlet Vox is calling on his mainstream media colleagues to wise up before they continue writing that former President Donald Trump wished he could see former congresswoman Liz Cheney placed in front of a firing squad. Beauchamp has no use for Trump, but the outrageous lie got to him.


