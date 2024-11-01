Ian Sams’ Insane Propaganda: Trump Wants to Execute Cheney

Kamala Harris spokesperson Ian Sams is spreading propaganda, lying about what Donald Trump said about warmonger Liz Cheney. Sams falsely states Donald Trump wants to put her before a firing squad. Ridiculous.

He claims people support her because of her economic views, which are a handful of random giveaways.

The economy is in decline as private-sector jobs disappear and expensive taxpayer-funded jobs grow exponentially. Inflation continues, and foreign workers are taking jobs from Americans. Sams wants you to believe that after four years of Biden-Harris socialism, she’ll somehow improve the economy.

To every FAKE NEWS reporter taking President Trump’s words out of context: President Trump was CLEARLY explaining that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them, rather than go into combat themselves.pic.twitter.com/UlHvKszEIY — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) November 1, 2024

This is what Donald Trump actually said: “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her.” In what context does the person in front of a firing squad get a rifle? He’s talking about war and not an execution.

Sams wants you to believe Trump wants her executed. It’s not even close to reality. It’s sheer propaganda.

The propaganda is out of control because that is how they get an incompetent, superficial woman to be elected president.

She was installed, not elected, and her big push came from the Soros clan, to which she will be beholden.

A reporter with the far far left media outlet Vox is calling on his mainstream media colleagues to wise up before they continue writing that former President Donald Trump wished he could see former congresswoman Liz Cheney placed in front of a firing squad. Beauchamp has no use for Trump, but the outrageous lie got to him.

Folks, Trump didn't threaten to execute Liz Cheney. He actually was calling her a chickenhawk, something liberals said about her for ages. Look at the context — Trump is talking about giving her a weapon. Typically, people put in front of firing squads aren't armed. pic.twitter.com/AmKWkAVfur — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 1, 2024

It is not "defending" Trump to describe what he said accurately — it is basic intellectual honesty. Telling the truth is how we in the media retain our credibility, especially when we frequently (and rightfully!) criticize Trumphttps://t.co/TTDaYWRCy5 — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 1, 2024