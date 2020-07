Mexican President Lopez Obrador came to the United States today on the invitation of the President after the signing of the Mexico-Canda-U.S. trade agreement. This agreement is a very big deal.

Now, we have to mention here that Hispanics are told the President hates Mexicans, yet President Obrador said President Trump has “behaved with kindness and respect” towards them.

How can that be? The media (without any evidence) told us Trump hates Mexicans.

Watch: