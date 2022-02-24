How Did We Get to the Russian Invasion of Ukraine?

In wartime, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies. ~ Winston Churchill

We are facing a big operation by Russia as Russia destroys the Ukraine army. The army is fighting but there are reports of units giving up in discouragement. The Russians just took an airport near Kyiv.

How did we get here? Is it only Russia’s fault? Here is another perspective talking about the fantasy Western policies and the fact that there was no give in discussions with Russia. It’s a lack of respect.

Ironically, the media is more concerned about Tucker Carlson’s opinions than they are about finding the truth. It’s just another way to silence opposing opinions.

The clip of Duran Live below deals with the fact that the West wouldn’t fulfill the Minsk Agreement after seven years and here we are. Promises were made and not followed through. Ukraine and the West never meant to cooperate with Minsk. Why did the US say Ukraine would one day join NATO when it was never going to happen?

Obviously, Russia does not have the right to invade Ukraine, but they have a viewpoint also. Should we never consider them in any way? Are we to only trust Joe Biden?

Warmonger George W. Bush is blathering:

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II,” Bush said, according to The Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake. “I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

“The American government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future. We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses.”

Why doesn’t he care about the invasion of anonymous people on the U.S. border?

Why would Putin think Ukraine is a puppet of NATO? Biden’s blackmailing Ukraine to fire the prosecutor who was investigating the company paying Hunter Biden big bucks each month might have been the first clue.

Watch:

“Well son of a bitch!” Imagine Joe Biden had been focusing on geopolitical end goals instead of getting a prosecutor fired who was investigating corruption involving his son. Imagine. pic.twitter.com/QnelxjU6N1 — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) February 24, 2022

Oh, look, China’s flying jets over Taiwan. Shocker! We pushed Russia into China’s arms. The CCP wants you to know they support Russia. It won’t be long before Iran and North Korea react.

BREAKING: Taiwan defense ministry says 9 Chinese military aircraft entered its air defense identification zone — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) February 24, 2022

PROVOKED

A terrifying discussion with Duran Live indicates our bleak future if we continue along the path we are on.

They say that the reaction was one that was provoked.

Alexander says the focus would be on destroying the Ukraine army. If that happens, the rest of Ukraine can’t put up “a coherent struggle.”

This is the complete failure of Western diplomacy, Alexander says. Minsk was ignored.

They also talk about the worthless sanctions, especially from ‘dim’ Germans. The Munich Conference was a joke with amateurs playing to the audience – no toughness, no experience — destroying Germany’s position and angering Russians.

When Germany halted the Nord Stream 2, the Russian army was ready to go and they were at the end of their patience, the commentators believe.

They also said the opening salvo of sanctions was feeble and they were. Sanctions are effectively sanctioning ourselves, and they will have an impact on the West as inflation skyrockets.

For Russia, Ukraine is an existential threat to them and they will suffer the sanctions.

Zelensky is now inconsequential and out of his depth as he is pushed around. He believed the speech in Munich was odd.

Putin said he doesn’t want to occupy Ukraine but he wants to de-Nazify it — getting rid of the Azovs. It likely won’t be limited to that.

Alexander also talks about Russia’s allies and the fantasy policy of the West. We can’t do it now that we are not as powerful. Policies are not grounded in reality. The West is going to keep doing what they did before even though they didn’t work.

The West has no cards to play except going to war which we must not do.

As Ric Grenell said, Merkel is to blame for this, holding things together while creating a dysfunctional system.

Watch:

Poroshenko, an ally of Putin’s claimed Ukraine was seriously harming the Russian speakers in Donbas.

h/t Greg

