What the Colossal Hell? Kerry’s Worried Putin Won’t Work on the Climate

What craptastic nonsense is coming from John Kerry now as Russian President Putin marches on Ukraine from several directions? As Putin tears through Ukraine, Hanoi John is worried it will distract from the climate [hoax] agenda. Watch the video at the end. It’s dumbfounding.

He really abhors what Putin is doing in Ukraine but…but…we hope he’ll still work on climate change. He’s the Greta Thunberg of the US advisers and you can bet this is how the administration will proceed.

“I think hopefully, President Putin would realize that in the northern part of his country, they used to live on 66% of … frozen land,” he said. “Now it’s thawing and his infrastructure is at risk, and the people of Russia are at risk.”

They’re pretending Putin is working on climate change?

“I hope President Putin will help us to stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate,” Mr. Kerry said.

There were explosions in sixteen cities in Ukraine this morning with people dying. The US has open borders and millions poured in unvetted, even from Iran, Russia, China, and so on. Our real war is on the border. It was a problem under George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and it’s worse under Joe Biden. We could easily see those explosions here.

Kerry’s an idiot. Nothing the Left has recommended will do a thing to change the climate and the effect on the Earth’s temperature is about a half-degree in 100 years. For that, these lunatics will destroy our economy and us.

The real world and the world of the think tanks now collide. Is there any hope for us? I wouldn’t take bets but we need to keep fighting.

Watch:

John Kerry: “I hope that President Putin will help us stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate.”pic.twitter.com/uAEkSeqvpj — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 24, 2022

