Project Veritas Hires CNN Producer: “Journalism Has Become Infotainment”

Patrick Davis worked at CNN for 25 years in the network’s Washington bureau. He retired as Field Operations Manager and has joined Project Veritas as an Executive Producer.

Davis was previously recorded by Project Veritas’ CNN insider Cary Poarch in a 2019 video where he said the network wasn’t “what it used to be.” Davis also said journalism has become “infotainment.”

One of the reasons Davis decided to join Project Veritas full-time was because of the raid executed at the homes of journalists from the non-profit including its founder James O’Keefe who Davis sat down with for an interview.

Davis on Project Veritas: “In the first five days of working at this company, I’ve had more conversations about ethical journalism than I did probably in the last ten years of my career…I mean, this is a young team, but they- but they love journalism. They love getting to the bottom of things.

He said on journalism: “I think objective journalism is absolutely possible.” I hope to accomplish us doing more, bigger, better stories; to get back into more investigative-type journalism.”

