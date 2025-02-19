How Do Chuck & Mitch Get Re-Elected? No One Likes Them

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted Chuck Schumer, long past his prime, for irrationally blaming Donald Trump for a Canadian plane crash. It doesn’t get much more ridiculous than that. Chuck should retire, but the relics don’t ever leave. They love the power.

The plane crash had nothing to do with any Americans, much less President Trump.

“It’s incredibly irresponsible for Chuck Schumer to say such a thing when the investigation is still underway,” the press sec told Fox News’ “America Reports” late Tuesday.

“This crash unfortunately took place in Canadian airspace with Canadian air traffic controllers overseeing it,” she said.

Schumer’s irrational tweets:

“I’m thankful that everyone in the flight incident in Toronto that took off from Minneapolis is safe, but we keep seeing these incidents day after day. Meanwhile, Trump’s doing massive layoffs at the FAA —including safety specialists — and making our skies less and less safe,” Schumer wrote.

“To those asking whether it matters that the plane’s destination was in Canada: The flight took off from Minneapolis. The FAA was still responsible for inspecting the aviation equipment, and Trump just let go of FAA safety specialists,” he added.

Zero key personnel have been fired from the FAA.

Karoline Leavitt just delivered a slam dunk fact-check on Chuck Schumer for blaming the Delta plane crash that took place in CANADA, under Canadian Air traffic control, on Trump. “It’s incredibly irresponsible for Chuck Schumer to say such a thing when the investigation is still… pic.twitter.com/ke3tiWtbeJ — George (@BehizyTweets) February 18, 2025

Chucky Schumer, typical Beta male of the Democrat party, trying to rally the Sheeple. The latest poll has Democrat approval at only 31% and a 57% disapproval which is a 16 year high.

Saying “Progressive”

is like saying a punchline. pic.twitter.com/Tn36soof6G — PZ Poppa Zulu (@PoppaZulu) February 15, 2025

Mitch McConnell Is Dramatically Unpopular

Donald Trump

Overall +3

Republicans +82

Mitch McConnell

Overall -39

Republicans -17

How do you get -39?

Trump Would Like to See Him Go

“If I didn’t come along, the Republican Party wouldn’t even exist right now,” Trump said of McConnell last week. “He let the Republican Party go to hell.”

“He’s not equipped mentally. He wasn’t equipped ten years ago mentally, in my opinion,” Trump said.

Popularity-wise Trump crushes Mitch McConnell. Trump’s net approval overall is 42 pts higher & is 99 pts higher with the GOP. McConnell was the least liked GOP leader in 40+ years & has the rare trifecta of a negative net approval with Dems (-58), GOP (-17) & overall (-39). pic.twitter.com/MdMqbLdj1a — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 16, 2025

