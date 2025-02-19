Another Lawfare Case: Anonymous CIA Agents Sue Over Firing

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the CIA and the Office of Director of National Intelligence from firing 11 people whose jobs were eliminated to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end federal diversity programs.

U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga issued an order Tuesday pausing the firings after a hearing in Alexandria, Virginia. This is in response to a lawsuit filed by intelligence officers who said the dismissals violated their constitutional rights and federal law.

Agents being targeted are involved in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, names ODNI, the CIA, and their respective heads—Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe—as defendants.

The plaintiffs, identified as “John Does 1-6” and “Jane Does 1-5,” claim they are being unfairly targeted simply for their prior assignments to DEIA programs.

The brief written order was issued until agency regulations were clarified so as not to cause harm to the plaintiffs.

