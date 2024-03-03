How Do We Fix the Children Being Raised in Clown World?

Watch the clip below of marauding teens causing a riot at Six Flags. How do we fix clown world children who are out of control? The one thing I do know is you don’t fix it by blaming everyone else and not punishing them. Commenters suggested no one under 18 should be allowed in without a parent, others said put gang teens in prison, apply consequences, do something about the media lying about it, punish the parents, and give up because this is the new normal and it will get worse.
A friend of mine said instead of fixing the planet for the children, tell us how to fix the children for the planet.
What do you suggest? No racism welcomed.
Tell me how this gets fixed. 500 minors show up at family amusement park, brawl with each other, assault security and shoot at police when told to stop.
Reparations? After school programs? Nukes? What’s gonna fix this? I’m all ears, and I’m seriously asking. pic.twitter.com/6OFqHj6uKs
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 3, 2024
When we excuse youth for crimes, they only learn to be even more evil.
A friend who was on the wild side as a youth, told me the coppers who literally knocked some sense into saved his life. An Aussie, he dedicated his life to helping rain life skills to youth who were deprived of such training and in the end helped those young people become useful members of society with strong families and beloved children. I know some of those who benefited from his training and their love toward him and their loyalty to him are amazing.
Incarceration – prison, bootcamp, or whatever confinement it takes. No more soft glove approaches for any kind of violence!