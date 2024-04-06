How Do You Work with Democrats Given the Rules of the Game?

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

You can’t work with a party that seeks to overturn the government and is behind an invasion to make it happen.

This monster was deported eleven times, had seven different names, was in prison three times, with over twenty charges in twenty years. Now he’s arrested for murder in Ohio.

You can’t work with a party that is in league with big government to go after the people who reveal the crimes instead of the people who commit them.

You can’t find peace with a party of violence. This is the party that gave us antifa and Black Lives Matter.


