How Do You Work with Democrats Given the Rules of the Game?

You can’t work with a party that seeks to overturn the government and is behind an invasion to make it happen.

A planned, premeditated, purposeful invasion. Joe Biden and his Administration are guilty of the most heinous crimes. https://t.co/qmyb2qICmI — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 6, 2024

This monster was deported eleven times, had seven different names, was in prison three times, with over twenty charges in twenty years. Now he’s arrested for murder in Ohio.

And illegal alien deported 8 times with 11 arress is now charged with murder in Ohio! This is a rough presser. The nation is fed up with Biden. pic.twitter.com/GGw0J1QqEM — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 6, 2024

You can’t work with a party that is in league with big government to go after the people who reveal the crimes instead of the people who commit them.

Again, if you think the Ashley Biden story is about the Bidens, you’re MISSING THE PLOT. WHO at the DOJ (and the SDNY) is getting paid to be the Biden Family Clean Up Service? Why are YOU paying for their cleanup?@OANN #AshleyBiden #DOJcorruption pic.twitter.com/9pqCN3y0xW How do you work with a party – and their allies – that doesn’t care if elections are corrupt, and works to make them corrupt? While Bill Barr was publicly claiming there was no fraud in 2020, he PRIVATELY ordered those with credible fraud evidence to stand down Barr gave the same stand down order to U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain in PA, telling him to hand over all investigations to the Democrat AG pic.twitter.com/nRgk4rmzyt — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 4, 2024 While Bill Barr was publicly claiming there was no fraud in 2020, he PRIVATELY ordered those with credible fraud evidence to stand down Barr gave the same stand down order to U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain in PA, telling him to hand over all investigations to the Democrat AG pic.twitter.com/nRgk4rmzyt — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 4, 2024 — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) April 6, 2024

You can’t find peace with a party of violence. This is the party that gave us antifa and Black Lives Matter.

