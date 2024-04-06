Jesse Watters Slams Judge Merchan’s Gag Order

The gag order on Donald Trump in the NDA case deprives Donald Trump of the right to defend himself. I would call it the hush money case, but that’s not the proper term; it’s a 20-year-old NDA (non-disclosure agreement) case. Stormy, a hooker and porn star, wanted money for her silence on an unproven sexual encounter, and it was easier for him to pay her off instead of going through court.

Stormy is a confessed liar, as is the other witness, Michael Cohen, who actually went to prison for lying.

Gag orders are abused. Shouldn’t they be unconstitutional if the defendant can’t defend himself/herself? Judge Merchan’s gag order against Donald Trump in the NDA case seems like a good example of abuse, but tell us what you think.

Silenced for Simply Telling the Truth?

In the clip below, Jesse Watters explains what is wrong with this gag order. He also explains how Judge Merchan’s family is getting rich off the Trump prosecution.

Adam Schiff pays Judge Merchan’s daughter’s company $10 million and represents the Biden-Harris campaign.

“The judge is threatening to put Trump in jail for pointing out that his liberal family is getting rich off this trial and richer if he’s convicted.” “The judge’s daughter isn’t seven. She’s 34. He’s not attacking her. He’s just saying what she does for a living. How’s that an attack? He just wants a new judge. One whose family isn’t funded by Democrats.”

