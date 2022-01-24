How Government Billions Masked Our Children

The Tennessee Liberty Network researched the COVID relief funds, where they went, and what strings were attached to them. According to The Defender, the network found that public, charter, and nonprofit private schools in the U.S. received nearly $190.5 billion during three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding (called ESSER I, II, and III).

The catch that came with the money explains why school boards in every state have been so coldly unresponsive to parental pleas to unmask their children and abandon other COVID restrictions.

The catch is that federal generosity for state educational agencies is contingent on states proving to DOE (in reports submitted twice a year through fall 2023) they are meeting requirements synced with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) “safety recommendations.”

The CDC’s aggressive “recommendations” include:

Enforcing “universal and correct wearing of masks”

Physically modifying schools to facilitate “distancing”

Ensuring “respiratory etiquette” and handwashing (likely with carcinogenic sanitizers)

Implementing strenuous cleaning protocols to maintain “healthy facilities”

Facilitating contact tracing, “in combination with isolation and quarantine”

Conducting testing (both screening and diagnosis), helped along by additional resources from a federal-CDC-Rockefeller Foundation partnership to “ensure that all schools can access and set up screening testing programs as quickly as possible”

Coordinating with state and local health officials

Engaging in “efforts to provide vaccinations to school communities”

And for what? This hurt a lot of children and none of it stopped the virus and never could. All we got were lies.

The latest data available from the UK Health Security Agency indicates that the triple and double vaccinated population accounted for the vast majority of all Covid-19 cases between 20th Dec 21 and 16th Jan 22 by a country mile.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) publish a weekly Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report containing data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by vaccination status, and the most recent report which was published Thursday 20th January, was the first time UKHSA has included data on the triple vaccinated population without mixing them in with the double vaccinated.

Page 34 of the report contains the statistics on Covid-19 cases between week 51 of 2021 and week 2 of 2022, and they confirm that this is very much a pandemic of the fully vaccinated.

