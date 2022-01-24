Canadians Cheer on Trucker Protesters en Route as the Left Cancels Them

Starting tomorrow, the unvaccinated in Quebec will not be allowed in retail stores over 1,500sq meters. Unvaccinated individuals who want to go to a pharmacy in a Walmart or Costco will need to be accompanied by an employee, as per the government decree. ~ COVID Insanity

While Canadian media and politicians demonize the truckers, calling them terrorists and putting their funding in jeopardy, the people in the western portion of the state are cheering them on as they drive past.

Truckers are fighting for freedom as the rulers tighten the mandates over COV.

One trucker asked for help on Twitter. He wanted people to notify GoFundMe and explain they aren’t terrorists. Leftists are trying to get them canceled. His page has been removed.

Still, the people are cheering them on:

Freedom trucker convoy making its way through Abbotsford, BC, Canada on its way to Ottawa to protest mandates next weekend. Supporters line the McCallum overpass at 8am to cheer the convoy on. pic.twitter.com/YmLeRdBka8 — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 23, 2022

Supporters of the freedom trucker convoy greet truckers making their way to Ottawa from BC in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Truckers from all over Canada will be making their way to Ottawa to protest mandates next weekend. pic.twitter.com/mL5QA7nM1L — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 24, 2022

The trucker freedom convoy is greeted by supporters in Salmon Arm, BC, Canada as it makes it’s way to Ottawa to protest mandates. pic.twitter.com/nSPtPOh9kv — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 24, 2022

Driver says there are supporters cheering on the freedom truck convoy on nearly every overpass between Vancouver and Chilliwack in British Columbia. The convoy is making its way across the country to Ottawa for next weekends protest against mandates. pic.twitter.com/WTnxHrEKdb — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 23, 2022

Huge send off rally near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada for truckers joining the freedom convoy to Ottawa to protest mandates. pic.twitter.com/F7c03sJ0Ux — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 24, 2022

Freedom trucker convoy making its way through Okotoks, Alberta on its way to Ottawa to protest against mandates. pic.twitter.com/cqGbfbXu6R — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 24, 2022

Part of the freedom trucker convoy passing through High River, Alberta on its way to Ottawa to protest against mandates. pic.twitter.com/2OW59V6ngj — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 24, 2022

Trucker’s point of view in British Columbia, Canada during the freedom convoy:https://t.co/TAfl92tsgC pic.twitter.com/oJdrALQKLg — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 23, 2022

See, Jacob’s mistake was that he chose to be a hard-working trucker crossing the border legally. If he were an illegal migrant crossing at Roxham Road, the cops would literally carry his luggage across the border for him and give him a welcome basket. pic.twitter.com/ZKUQkykFzK — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 20, 2022

