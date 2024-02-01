How Many Foreigners Should Come Illegally Each Day?

Speaker Mike Johnson addressed the ridiculous Senate border bill that surrenders the “sovereignty and security” of the United States of America.

“A million more illegals into our country every year before we take remedial measures? It’s madness. We should, we should be asking what kind of enforcement authority kicks in at 5000 illegal crossings a day.

“The number should be 0, and I don’t care what Congressional District you go into in America. Pull people at random on the street and ask them [if] they should allow 5000 people to break our law each day to get a million into the country, or should we stop it at 0 and enforce our law?

“It’s, it’s, it’s, I don’t know another word to describe. This is madness. Anything higher is simply surrender. Anything higher than 0 is surrendering our border, surrendering our sovereignty and our security.”

Watch:


Biden canceled the border wall projects in April 2021. Not completing these projects left the border open and invited invasion, which was the goal. This should be enough to impeach him. It’s past time. He might even be guilty of treason.

“Joe Biden, on his first day in office in the name of “compassion,” reversed every Trump policy that kept encounters at historic lows, but now that it’s become such a crisis and liability in an election year, he’s trying to pretend its not his boneheaded policies that caused this, Tom Homan said at a recent engagement.

Leading Report did an excellent job of consolidating Speaker Johnson’s 64 instances in which Biden’s administration undermined US border security.


