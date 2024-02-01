Ronna Must Go, Along With Her Supporters, Read and See Why

As you read this, please keep in mind that this is not about the entire Republican Party. It is only about the RNC and Ronna Romney McDaniel. This is an indictment against the RNC. They could have had a good American like former gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin – he was willing – but instead, they picked Ronna again, a loser. Now we know why she’s losing. Her priorities are terrible, very bad, and disgusting.

Ronna Romney McDaniel, who had to take out a $10 million line of credit for the RNC because the money wasn’t coming in, has been spending on the wrong things.

I saw this first on RedState. Check it out. Democrats are spending their money more wisely, in addition to cheating and engaging in unethical practices, of course.

Then I saw this posted by Benny.

Ronna McDaniel’s RNC seeks new credit line to help climb out of money hole Meanwhile, in 5 years the RNC spent: – $3.1 million on private jet services

– $1.3 million on limousine/chauffeur services

– $17.1 million on donor mementos

– $750,000 on floral arrangements

– $80,000… pic.twitter.com/S1DreaNk4O — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 1, 2024

In general, the RNC spent more than a million extra on luxury travel. While Democrats spent more, the RNC is ferrying people around on private jets instead of flying commercial or taking a bus. RNC spends much more on floral arrangements and decor. Hire a man in Ronna’s place, and he won’t do that. Why are they spending $7,000 on spas and makeup when Democrats don’t have to?

They spent about $73,000 more on entertainment – bring a TV or radio and cut the crap.

The RNC spent about $100,000 more on retailers. Buy your own damn clothes.

They drink $36,000 more, too.

Laughably, they even spent more on LGBTQ filings.

If you look at RedState‘s list, the RNC spends significantly more than the DNC on office supplies, management consulting, media booking consultants, and limousines. My suggestion: Rent a wreck and write your own speeches.

The DNC spends significantly more than the RNC on voter file maintenance, GOTV texting, and transfers to state parties. As RedState said, the DNC spends more on categories that matter when it comes to winning elections.

The RNC is spending it on themselves.

We need Trump. Who else can take on both parties and isn’t out to enrich himself??? Who?

Related