How Progressives Are Taking Over America State by State

















NAL or New America Leaders (New American Leaders dot org) is a Progressive [communist] organization that trains immigrants [including illegals], refugees, and their allies to run for and hold elected office. Training also includes teaching them to engage in civic action to bring their voices to the forefront of American politics.

In their mission statement, they write: “We uplift New Americans — anyone who identifies closely with the immigrant experience — by tackling equity in representation.”

It’s an open border, pro-radical abortion, anti-voter-security, welfare-supporting organization meant to completely change this country forever.

They claim they exist to further ‘inclusivity’, a buzzword used by the communist movement in this country.

Some of their successes are:

Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas NY State Assembly, progressive, open borders,

Rep. Dotie Joseph FL, progressive,

Rep Bee Nguyen GA, Councilwoman Varisha Khan WA, progressive,

Yelena Aguilar AZ school board, who grew up an illegal alien, progressive,

Sam Shin WA pushes ‘diversity’,

State Rep. Stephanie Chang MI State House pushes all things Progressive,

Lan Dep San Jose City Council who pushes limiting ICE from doing their job,

Athena Salman AZ State House pushes freebies, criminal justice reform extremism, women’s rights, free tampons everywhere.

They all have two things in common. Each one is very far-left. Additionally, they want to change the face of this country, replacing Americans with foreigners and our constitution with a progressive constitution [communism].

Those who don’t run for office are taught how to scream, demand, rally, and impose their will.

The progressives are taking over the nation from the ground up as well as from the top down and always through the Democrat Party.

NAL trainees support open borders, extreme abortion, abandoning voter security, housing justice, a welfare state, and so on.

They call themselves ‘non-partisan’ but train far-left Democrats. On their sister funding site, NALAF, they state: “Endorsing diverse progressive candidates who believe every person and community should have a voice and representation in our government.

There appear to be some deep-pocketed leftists funding this and we will look into it. Under Biden, they are eligible for grants paid for by taxpayers underwriting their own demise.

This organization is using foreigners to change this country and overwhelm the citizens in numbers and trash American values.

What happens when our citizenship means nothing and our Constitution is wiped out by these communists?

Dark times ahead.

Related















