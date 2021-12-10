32 GOP Gave Biden a Win on Broadband Redistribution & Price Controls

The Biden Regime is redistributing our wealth allegedly to the poor, but actually to minorities through a $65 billion program to extend broadband internet in urban and rural communities. In addition, cable providers have to slash prices for the service.
It’s a dangerous first step towards [communist] price controls. No free market for Democrats.
The establishment Republicans and all Democrats were fine with this, ignoring the implications.
THE GOVERNMENT DECIDES THE PRICES
Echoing Maduro, the plans must cost less than what the government determines the price of regular plans to be.
“That’s the definition of government intrusion. Instead of letting the market set prices, we’re going to set them,” said Andrew Long, a senior fellow at The Free State Foundation, a free-market technology policy think tank.
The Biden administration called the program “broadband equity.”
Equity is Marxism as defined by today’s Marxist progressives.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration will determine whether the rates are low enough. The agency is headed by Evelyn Remaley, the acting Commerce Department assistant secretary of communications and information and acting NTIA administrator.
That means more power out of the hands of Congress and into the hands of partisan bureaucrats.
This is basically reparations, but mostly Marxism, using race as cover.
STATES WILL BE UNDER FEDERAL CONTROL
The money will go to states, which will make initial determinations about whether broadband costs are low enough and whether companies can offer slower speeds for those plans.
The NTIA will have the final say. Ms. Remaley will have the authority to order states to lower broadband rates further in exchange for federal grants.
More federal control – central government control — and more taken from the states.
Greg Guice, government affairs director for Public Knowledge, a far-left group that advocates for greater regulation of the broadband industry.
“Five Southern states could decide to offer people internet service for $30 a month,” he said. “But if another state’s proposal was $70, NTIA could say, ‘Hold up. That seems a little high compared to the other states.’”
Pressuring internet service companies to charge less than they want could backfire. Economists say it could reduce research on ways to improve broadband service and give less incentive to expand access.
It undoubtedly will.
Nineteen Republicans in the Senate and thirteen in the House voted for this IN THE $1.2T fake infrastructure bill.
The problem with Internet and Cable prices isn’t the Companies fault it’s Government’s fault. At my house overseas, I have a choice of 5 providers at the pole. I get reliable 200 meg service for under $30 a month. If Government, including Local Government, gave ALL providers the right of way we would have excellent low cost Internet, but most Local Governments see utilities as a slush fund instead of a service. What the Federal Government will end up doing is making Internet expensive and giving “needy” families a subsidy like they are doing with Healthcare. The game is to destroy the Middle-Class with wealth redistribution.
How can they upload their beat/kill YT videos to World Star Hip Hop in time without high speed?
Someone should let the ISP’s know that the internet is a basic human right and should be free.
We don’t need these middlemen as the god known as Mommygov has the solid gold Midas touch on everything it touches.
I mean look at the Wakanda paradise that we are living in but who is the RED horned guy over there tormenting people with his LEFT hand by that 100 foot wall of fire? (sarc)
O/T-Texas upholds abortion law, China says they will fire on any American troops defending Taiwan, Russian and Ukrainian naval vessels play puffy chest and who will fire first on the chuffy pest.
The Madness! It is beautiful and don’t be afraid because the King of Kings is at the helm.