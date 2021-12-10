Sen Manchin Brags About Dems Big Win — Spending $6.6T So Far

















Senator Joe Manchin brags about all Democrats have accomplished — spending $6.6 trillion. Manchin actually lists generational theft and spending us into inflation as wins? He has it all on a card that he carries around.

This is not a Babylon Bee article.

Good context on second card. https://t.co/6cni7Lu6Pq — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 9, 2021

Responses from Twitterdom are so good that we don’t have to write this article:

We’re blowing money at the rate of a World War II every couple months or so. Don’t think I’d be bragging about this.

I’ll admit that between the 3.80 per gallon, the Afghanistan debacle, the working in tandem with the drug cartels in their joint human trafficking endeavor, the loss of my city to crime, I haven’t really given them enough credit for that Juneteenth national holiday. The apex.

I wonder if Joe keeps a copy of this card in his Maserati.

So in other ways spending trillions to allow ppl to sit at home on their dead butts, raising gas prices, raising food prices, opening up border to COVID drugs thugs and etc are all great accomplishments. No wonder they don’t talk about them. Biden is a failure – period!

Wow, where did they get all those trillions?

Which of these actually help the American people?

So he can spend. Go for him.

Funny how the Afghanistan Airlift success is not listed…

What the Dems have accomplished could be printed on the back of a postage stamp.

Yes the Democrats can spend money via generational theft but we already n Knew that.

How on earth is spending other people’s money in the way you deem appropriate an accomplishment? Joe should also take credit for the inflation all that spending has caused. Now, if the Dems had paid that money out of their own pockets….

