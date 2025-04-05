How the NY Times Bakes Corrupt Narratives

Elon Musk threatened prosecution of the New York Times’ anonymous sources who claimed that the Pentagon would brief Elon Musk on the US plans for war with China. President Trump called the report fake news. It turned a visit into an unacceptable briefing and then used it to claim that DOGE was leaving a vacuum China would fill.

This took place on March 21st.

Eric Schmitt, a master of false stories about President Trump and his staff, stood by his cleverly written story and said the briefing was canceled. The story was well-written and totally anonymous but convincing enough to many people.

Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell called the story “completely fake.”

“This type of garbage from the New York Times … undermines our mission,” he said, adding that Musk is “just coming over here for a visit again.”

Then, the Times reported that the briefing was “scuttled.”

The damage was done. All major newspapers, including NPR, picked it up and spread it around the universe as they always do when the Times or Washington Post or any of them get a juicy leak.

The Times knew Musk was visiting the Pentagon, which was their opportunity.

Were there even leakers? Maybe.

Then, the Follow Up

Two days later, the Times published a story by David Sanger, who claimed DOGE was dismantling agencies that kept China at bay, such as the [corrupt] Radio Free Asia. RFA is one of the organizations Kari Lake said spreads anti-American, Marxist propaganda.

Sanger further claimed it leaves an opening for Beijing.

The Times also published a concocted story that Musk could secure billions for SpaceX.

“The New York Times is pure propaganda,” Musk said. “Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who were leaking maliciously false information to the New York Times. They will be found.”

The New York Times is pure propaganda. Also, I look forward to the prosecutions of those at the Pentagon who are leaking maliciously false information to NYT. They will be found. pic.twitter.com/xANvLMOH5j — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2025

But, do the anonymous sources exist other than in the minds of the Times’ staff? In any case, they never verify if they like the attack. In other words, the like planted stories.

Supporting the Enemy

New York Post’s investigative reporter Miranda Devine believes it’s the “Joint Staff Milley’s old minders.”

The 1st amendment guarantees freedom of the press so a Free Press can expose corruption in government. The New York Times helps corrupt governments spread lies. It is anti-American. It was anti-American when it supported Hitler and Stalin. The Times built up Fidel Castro, and now it supports globalists.

In a TruthSocial post that followed his initial comments, Trump called the Times the “worst and most purposely inaccurate newspapers in the world.”

It is one of the worst papers among the most powerful.

The NYT launched the Mueller hoax.

As Hans Mahncke said, The New York Times began the Mueller hoax with a false smear. They claimed that Trump’s aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence. It was a lie, and no one has been held accountable.

Eight years ago today, the New York Times fired the starting gun for the Mueller hoax with a fabricated smear, falsely claiming that Trump aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence. It was a total lie. Eight years later, not a single person has been held to account. pic.twitter.com/DYtnFTJl9s — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 14, 2025

The Book Exposing the NYT

“The Gray Lady Winked” by Ashly Rindsberg deals with the “fabrications and distortions” he found in the Times’ coverage of major stories from Hitler’s Germany and Stalin’s Russia to Vietnam and the Iraq War. He contends that they “were never the product of simple error.”

“When the Times breaks these stories, it’s wall to wall,” Rindsberg said. “MSNBC, CNN — you’ll get that story everywhere you look.

“And with the Times, it’s never just one false claim,” he said. “They make a concerted effort over time that they dig into and won’t let go.”

Rindsberg writes that the paper’s coverage of Adolf Hitler’s Germany in the decade before World War II is an early example of its narrative manipulation.

The NY Post reported from the book:

So glowing was its picture of the regime that the Nazis regularly included New York Times reports in their own radio programs.

“That’s because the Times bureau chief in Berlin, Guido Enderis, was a Nazi collaborator,” Rindsberg said.

Under Enderis, bureau reporters won Pulitzer Prizes as they drew on Hitler’s propaganda to cover the 1936 Berlin Olympics and the 1938 Munich Conference, when Britain and France tried to appease the fuhrer by giving him a chunk of Czechoslovakia. Enderis even parroted the Nazis’ claim that Poland invaded Germany to spark the war in Europe in 1939, not the other way around.

A fed-up Times staffer back in New York, Warren Irvin, complained to publisher Arthur Sulzberger about the glaring bias.

“Sulzberger replied that they couldn’t replace Enderis because he just had too much access. He got too many good scoops,” Rindsberg said. “Then he threatened to sue Irvin for defamation” if he went public with his criticism.

Once the United States declared war in December 1941, American journalists in Berlin were rounded up, placed under SS guard, and interned for five months in an unheated, under-provisioned hotel outside Frankfurt — except for one.

“Enderis was allowed to remain at the Hotel Adlon in Berlin, a very posh hotel,” Rindsberg said — because of his “proved friendliness to Germany,” a Nazi Foreign Office bureaucrat wrote in an internal memo.

It is pure propaganda and it is dangerous.

