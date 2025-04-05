Musk Discusses the Democrat Money Laundering via NGOs

NGOs are money laundering schemes for the most part. They have been slush funds primarily for Democrats and it’s gone on for a long time, but it has gotten progressively worse as Elon Musk and the DOGE have found out.

NGOs are also used almost exclusively to further far-left causes. They are fake charities. The charities get crumbs after the money is laundered through salaries, consultant fees, and eventually campaign donations to Democrats.

In the end, Democrats receive huge sums of money from NGOs.

Begin the Prosecutions

As Elon Musk says in the clip below, they need to start arresting these criminals.

“With respect to the non-governmental organizations, these sort of fake NGOs,” Musk says, “I think there needs to be a number of arrests in that regard as well.

“Because these are fake charities where mostly Democrats and what’s it called, and I want to be clear, there’s sometimes a little bit of Republican in there — So that’s where you start getting the uniparty thing going on. But it is overwhelmingly to Democrats, and they give these billions of dollars to NGOs run by Democrats that then go through a whole network of additional NGOs. It’s a giant money laundering scheme.

“Really, at this point, I think the words NGO and money laundering are almost synonymous.”

He spoke about the very long list of people who should be prosecuted and noted that it has to be prioritized. The DOJ is going through a slow process to review and consider how to proceed.

“The wheels of justice turn slowly,” Musk said. “In fact, obviously, I have a maniacal sense of urgency. So to me, when I see that terrible fraud has happened, I’m like, why haven’t we arrested someone already? But as the saying goes, the wheels of justice turn slowly but surely.”

“I think probably the person that stole 400,000 Social Security numbers, at least, maybe more will be arrested hopefully this week.”

Elon Musk tells Jesse Watters about some upcoming arrests from the fraud DOGE has discovered. pic.twitter.com/7x8Y3TBQHa — Girl patriot (@Girlpatriot1974) April 2, 2025

