How will future historians explain the deterioration of race relations?









A good question: How will future historians explain this?

From 2001 to 2014, majorities of Americans, including supermajorities of blacks and non-Hispanic whites, told Gallup pollsters that “race relations” were either very or somewhat good.

Then, after the election and reelection of the first American president of African descent, each case with majorities of the popular vote and electoral votes, perceptions suddenly plunged.

Only around 50% of non-Hispanic whites rated race relations as good in 2015, 2019, and 2020. And the percentage of blacks taking that view fell to 51% in 2015, before Donald Trump’s election as president, to 40% in 2019 and to 36% in 2020.

The short explanation is that August 2014 saw the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement amid protests about the police killing in Ferguson, Missouri, of an 18-year-old black who had just robbed a convenience store and attempted to seize a policeman’s gun.

Barack Obama worsened the racial divisions significantly. He divided us, especially when it came to the police. He greatly exaggerated the police killings of black people and completely ignored the black-on-black murders thanks to gangs.

Biden is continuing the hate towards the police and the entire country. Anyone who disagrees with him is racist. It’s reckless and dishonest. People like former officer Derek Chauvin are rare. Most of the police are risking their lives to help everyone, regardless of race or creed.

In 2015, a Maryland sheriff explained what he was seeing:

