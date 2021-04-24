How will future historians explain the deterioration of race relations?

A good question: How will future historians explain this?
Michael Barone writes at Jewish World:
From 2001 to 2014, majorities of Americans, including supermajorities of blacks and non-Hispanic whites, told Gallup pollsters that “race relations” were either very or somewhat good.
Then, after the election and reelection of the first American president of African descent, each case with majorities of the popular vote and electoral votes, perceptions suddenly plunged.
Only around 50% of non-Hispanic whites rated race relations as good in 2015, 2019, and 2020. And the percentage of blacks taking that view fell to 51% in 2015, before Donald Trump’s election as president, to 40% in 2019 and to 36% in 2020.
The short explanation is that August 2014 saw the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement amid protests about the police killing in Ferguson, Missouri, of an 18-year-old black who had just robbed a convenience store and attempted to seize a policeman’s gun.
Barack Obama worsened the racial divisions significantly. He divided us, especially when it came to the police. He greatly exaggerated the police killings of black people and completely ignored the black-on-black murders thanks to gangs.
Biden is continuing the hate towards the police and the entire country. Anyone who disagrees with him is racist. It’s reckless and dishonest. People like former officer Derek Chauvin are rare. Most of the police are risking their lives to help everyone, regardless of race or creed.
In 2015, a Maryland sheriff explained what he was seeing:
I don’t buy the polls because how you word the questions is way too important. When Democrats stole the 2012 election they were able to do it under the radar. Benghazi should have done Obama in politically. Even though Obama was Black, Democrats when back to race Playbook after 2012, but people already saw the country heading in the Wrong Direction under Democrats. Hillary really didn’t have a chance. The 2016 Election Steal attempt wasn’t big enough in the right places. Massive votes in California does not win in the Electoral College. Democrats didn’t have a chance in 2020, Blacks, especially Black men were moving towards Trump. Trump already had the Hispanic vote. More people were working and while BLM was destroying race relations; it’s economics that win elections. So, Democrats used the virus to kill economic prosperity and as an insurance policy they set aside election integrity laws to allow the massive Ballot Stuffing and vote changing we saw the night of the election and in the week following the election. That steal was so massive, that it couldn’t be hidden.
History will see the period since 1990 as nothing but a massive attempt at a power grab by Communist Democrats. Bill Clinton was able to pull it off with the help of Ross Perot splitting the Republican vote. By 2000, Democrats realized that Newt Gingrich had united the Republican Party son they tried the Florida Steal and were caught. The 2008 and 2012 steals were better planned. With overwhelming support of Trump in 2016 the Democrat steal was mis-targetted in 2016. The 2020 election was all but lost, until the Ballot Stuffing Insurance Policy was activated in the early hours of 4 Nov. 2020, but it also exposed the steal. Even though James Carville had it right with “it’s the economy stupid”, Democrats could never go there. Democrats are all about Big Government and people with good jobs don’t need or want Big Government. The only way Democrats can stay in power is to disrupt everything they can and lie about their plans to fix things. The Big Government Democrat model will always result in a lower Standard of Living for the majority of Americans because Big Government is costly. This is why every Big Blue City is always in trouble financially and constantly in need of Federal Bailouts.