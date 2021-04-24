BBC has our US-ISIS terrorist news









US media won’t tell you a thing about terrorists but if you look at the UK news, you can find out what is going on.

The Times Square bomber was sentenced to life in prison, BBC reports.

THE STORY

A man, devoted to ISIS, who set off a pipe bomb during rush hour in a New York subway station, has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

Akayed Ullah, 31, detonated the bomb in Times Square station, which is the busiest in New York City, on 11 December 2017.

He later claimed he had only wanted to kill himself and was not acting on behalf of the Islamic State (IS) group.

US Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan described the attack as a “truly barbaric and heinous crime”.

“They were just people on the way to work or school,” Judge Sullivan said before sentencing Ullah to life plus 30 years on Thursday. “To you, these people were expendable.”

Watch the video from World News, not US news:

FAILED BOMBER GETS LIFE: A judge has sentenced Akayed Ullah to life in prison for attempting to carry out a suicide bombing inside New York Ctiy’s Times Square subway station in 2017, calling it a “barbaric and heinous” crime. @DavidMuir with the update. https://t.co/NE102ccfdu pic.twitter.com/Z13XX2Cgbs — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 23, 2021

Related