The Recovery of Rep. Dan Crenshaw









Re. Dan Crenshaw provided us with an update on his condition after his sudden and very serious surgery which threatened his sight in his one good eye. He lost an eye serving his country and the other eye was also damaged.

Currently, he is now allowed to lift his head and his retina is still in place after the surgery. He can barely see anything but he has complete faith his vision will return in the one eye.

He thanked everyone for their good wishes.

Praying and rooting for you. https://t.co/wYXMU7bKkZ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 23, 2021

