How’s That 0% Bail Working Out? Ask Yolo!

A Yolo County district attorney wanted to know how that 0% bail reform was working out in his county and what he found was– it’s not. As it happens, unsurprisingly, 70% of the suspects released on zero dollar bail ($0) reoffend.

A relatively small number of criminals commit most of the crimes and if you don’t make them pay a price, they will reoffend faster and probably escalate.

A California district attorney has found that more than 70% of criminal suspects released on $dollar bail between 2020 and 2021 in his county committed new crimes.

The California Judicial Council in April 2020 implemented the statewide Emergency Bail Schedule, or $0 bail, which supporters say makes the criminal justice system fairer for those who cannot afford to get released, Fox News reports.

Yolo County opted to keep the measure in place until June 2021. As a result, Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig’s office conducted an analysis of those re-arrests while the policy was in place.

He found 70% reoffended.

That included Marcus Trull, a 22-year-old who was arrested in connection with a shooting that left two dead in Old Sacramento in July 2021. He was released from jail in Yolo County but failed to appear to face felony charges of possessing a loaded gun and possessing a concealed gun in connection with an April 2020 case. Trull also failed to appear in Sacramento Superior Court for two charges in an October 2020 DUI case.

Blood is on officials’ hands.

That is likely true in every state where these laws were implemented. Police catch them and they are out immediately. What did people expect?

As Dennis Prager says on Charlie Kirk’s show, “These people got the message that violence is fine. They got the message in another way from the Democratic Party. Because if you steal under $950, you essentially are not prosecuted. That is the message that went out. That violence is okay.”

Democrats are smart and they know this would be the result but they side with criminals and if 30% do better, that’s worth it in their minds.

Let’s not forget that Biden has threatened to end the bail system nationwide. If he does it, it will be after the elections.

Related