Putin Warns Donald Trump He’s “Not Safe”

Russian President Putin said Donald Trump isn’t “safe” from assassination and he should be careful. He added that Trump is “smart” and hopes he is “fully aware.”

“You know, I believe—and I think you’d agree—that what stands out most isn’t just the use of uncivilized tactics against Trump, including multiple assassination attempts. In my opinion, he’s still not entirely safe. Unfortunately, there have been all sorts of different incidents in the history of the United States. But I think he’s a smart person, and I hope he’s cautious and fully aware of the risks.”

The Daily Beast said that Putin’s comments were “Bizarre.”

It doesn’t sound bizarre to us. There were two assassination attempts with assassins who came way too close to killing him. The Iranians were allegedly gunning for him. There are reportedly a number of potential assassins. They arrested one last week who was even posting photos of himself at a Trump rally.

His cabinet all received death threats or were swatted. Now, we hear four Democrat congressmen received death threats, but that is very questionable. These attacks are aimed at this incoming administration.

Putin said he was shocked at the base, uncivilized tactics used against him.

He’s right. It was very third world.

Speaking to reporters in Kazakhstan after a summit, Putin said he had been shocked by the way the U.S. election campaign had unfolded.

He cited “the absolutely uncivilized methods used to battle against Trump, up to and including an assassination attempt – and more than once.

“By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now,” said Putin.

“Unfortunately, in the history of the United States, various incidents have happened. I think he (Trump) is intelligent, and I hope he’s cautious and understands this.”

HE WAS SHOCKED BY THE BEHAVIOR OF OPPONENTS TOWARD HIS FAMILY

Putin, who is himself heavily protected, said he had been even more shocked, though, by how political opponents had criticized Trump’s family and children during the U.S. election campaign.

That’s freedom of speech for you. Some people abuse it.

He called such behavior “revolting” and said that not even “bandits” would resort to such methods in Russia.

It is uncivilized, true.

Talking about what he described as the Biden administration’s decision to escalate the war in Ukraine by allowing Kyiv to strike Russia with Western missiles, Putin speculated that it could be a ploy to either help Trump by giving him something to roll back or a way of making his life more difficult with Russia.

Either way, Putin said he thought Trump would “find the solution” and said Moscow was ready for dialog.

That is good news. This war is killing thousands of Ukrainian and Russian people, especially young men. it threatens World War.

