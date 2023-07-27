How’s That Social Credit System Coming Along? Let’s Ask Nigel

The social credit system is in Britain. It’s just not formalized yet. The government and its corporate allies are officially out of control. This is America’s future too.

Nigel Farage explained what happened to him in the clip below.

Nigel Farage received a letter from his bank describing him as a fairly terrible person, calling him a racist, suggesting he’s an ally of Putin’s, and they mentioned Donald Trump 14 times. Farage has always supported Donald Trump. They’ve never forgiven him for that or for supporting Brexit.

The letter indicates they will no longer do business with him, although he has met all his financial obligations.

Nigel said, “They accepted that no criminal convictions have resulted; God, they sound disappointed, don’t they?” They then wrote that Nigel’s “commentary and behaviors do not align with the bank’s purpose and values.”

“The bank has a series of values; the bank has a series of political positions. And as for purpose, well, I thought the purpose of companies was to act ethically, yes, of course, but to return to their shareholder’s dividends.

“And in this case, folks, do you know who the shareholders are? It’s you and me. This bank is part of the RBS group. It’s 38.6% owned by us because we bailed them out in 2008 after their greed and short-sighted stupidity…”

It may not be a social credit system yet, but it’s close.

MORE – Nigel Farage: “What has happened to me could very soon happen to you. And if it does, we start to move towards a Chinese-style social credit system. Where our freedoms are gone.”pic.twitter.com/Gje6NWzUGL — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 18, 2023

Everything that is happening in Britain is happening here. The Feds announced an ESG program that has CCP-like social credit system.

Britain has the beginnings of what could be a Maoist-style digital prison. Watch the Hoft cllip:

via Joe Hoft

Around the world, people are standing in long lines to get the world coin. They scan your iris, and you get the coin. What’s next?

day 3 of @worldcoin launch, crazy lines around the world. one person getting verified every 8 seconds now. pic.twitter.com/vHRu1sWMT3 — Sam Altman (@sama) July 26, 2023

WORLD COIN

Around the world, they’re looking to globalize money with a digital coin and then tie that to bank accounts. They need a digital ID first. They’re working on it.

Slay News reports: Worldcoin has developed a system that it pitches as “the world’s largest identity and financial public network.”

The report continues. The company has created a database linking digital cash and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) with a digital identity system.

Worldcoin created its own money. The stated plan is to put eight billion people on the government dole in the form of a Universal Basic Income. It’s the ultimate in wealth redistribution.

The social credit system exists already and is voluntary, but not for long. Watch this example:

Here you go Liverpudlians This is how your 15minute city will work, once the communists have decided the 13 districts. Wake up. pic.twitter.com/e6a7H0nLJd — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 20, 2023

In The Spectator in July 2021, Ross Clark wrote about Britain’s social credit score that arose from the pandemic, which the authoritarians in power in the West exploited.

I had in mind that it would take two to five years for a vaccination passport scheme to morph into a Chinese-style social credit system. It took two weeks. This morning it was reported that the government is planning to introduce a health app in January which will monitor our shopping, our exercise levels, or intake of fruit and vegetables – and reward us with virtue points which we can exchange for discounts, free tickets (to what kind of event is not clear) and other goodies. Capita and Serco – the usual beneficiaries of demented government schemes – are reported to be bidding for the chance to run it.

Breitbart wrote that month in 2021:

The allegedly “conservative” government of the United Kingdom is introducing a newcommunist China-style social credit score app that will allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to police the eating habits of Brits and award those who consume the most government-approved food.

By the end of the year, Brits will have their supermarket purchases tracked by Johnson and his cronies to see how much unapproved “junk” food they are buying. Those who purchase the least of it, instead choosing what the government has deemed as “healthier” options, will be given “loyalty points” that translate into discounts and other incentives.

“There is a whole team in Downing Street working on this, and the Prime Minister thinks that we simply cannot go on as before and that we must now tackle it head-on,” a White Hall source told the media.

WATCH CHINA FOR THE FUTURE OF THE WEST AND WEEP

China now shames people who get on the social credit blacklist. Once it gets to this point, there is nothing you can do.

Coming to the USA? China shames citizens, who are on the blacklist of Social Credit System, by displaying their faces, ID, addresses…on every government-run billboard in the town for all to see. This also alerts who you may want to ‘stay away’ from, lest your social credit… pic.twitter.com/wOvcTDxLsA — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 26, 2023

The social credit system works for children getting on school buses too.

Facial recognition required for taking school bus (entering schools) in China. If your social credit score is too low, your kids can’t attend top schools in China.

Chinese schools use facial recognition to screen kids, whose parents have low social credit score. https://t.co/awB6UUauOE pic.twitter.com/IXTVoKW1xS — Songpinganq (@songpinganq) July 26, 2023

Related