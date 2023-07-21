One Big World Government’s Coming for You & Your Money

Some Web3 projects are trying to create a better cryptocurrency. Some are tackling the problem of self-sovereign identity…some are trying to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s an AI-created fake…some are building systems for better governance…some are trying to improve the development of AI through the principles of decentralization…some are trying to reduce global inequalities.

Worldcoin is trying to do all of the above.

The goal is simple and modest: To create a system that will, eventually, freely distribute tokens to all eight billion people on the planet as a form of universal basic income (UBI).

The idea is for elites to control the money centrally and then dole out these tokens (money) in the form of universal basic income – welfare. It’s a Marxist principle. When they tie it to social credits as they plan to do, your freedom is gone.

When they control all the money, which is the goal, they control all the people, all eight billion of us.

Worldcoin will have a World ID that comprises biometric data that links to these tokens and their distribution. When it’s in place, it will no longer be voluntary.

Then, they will force us into “15-minute cities,” a goal of the World Economic Forum (WEF). It will be tied to social credits – to help you behave.

Here it is explained: