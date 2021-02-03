HR 127, Democrat anti-gun bill described as “insanity on steroids”

H.R. 127 was introduced by Sheila Jackson Lee last month and we did report it. It deserves to be mentioned again since this bill would end Americans’ right to “keep and bear arms.”

“HR 127 establishes a federal firearms registration system that will be accessible by federal, state, and local governments, including the military – even the GENERAL PUBLIC! The system will track the make, model, and serial number of all firearms, their owners, the dates they were acquired, and where they are being stored.” ~ Zerohedge.

GUN REGISTRATION IS GUN CONFISCATION

Under this legislation, anyone can find out if you have a gun and, within three months, you have to tell the government where you bought all of your guns, when they were purchased, and where they are currently being stored.

That makes it easy to grab your guns.

Americans would need a federal license to own a gun and they’d have to take a psych test. Family members would be interviewed. It will control the ammo you are allowed to have, and you won’t be allowed to have magazines.

The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms stated:

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s H.R. 127, a gun control measure requiring gun owner licensing, psychological evaluations, retroactive gun registration, and separate licensing for modern sporting rifles is “insanity on steroids,” the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms said today.

“Over the years,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb, “we’ve seen some astonishingly bad legislation originate on Capitol Hill, but this one takes the term ‘abomination’ to an entirely new level. One look at this bill and you wonder whether Congresswoman Jackson Lee ever heard of the Bill of Rights, which includes the Second Amendment.”

H.R. 127 would require the owner of any firearm to supply the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives with the make, model, and serial number of every gun he or she owns, and that includes guns people may have owned for years. They would also have to report the identity of any person to whom, and any period of time during which, the firearm will be loaned to that individual.

The licensing requirement mandates that the license applicant undergoes a criminal background check, and then submits to a psychological evaluation to determine whether the person is psychologically unsuited to possess a firearm. Successful licensees must show they have an insurance policy which will cost $800.

“H.R. 127 is a constitutionally-challenged monstrosity,” Gottlieb stated. “It ignores the fact that the Second Amendment protects a fundamental right to keep and bear arms, not some strictly-regulated government privilege. Government cannot require a psychological evaluation to exercise a right enumerated in the Constitution.

“Is it possible Sheila Jackson Lee skipped high school civics,” he wondered. “This legislation treats firearms owners like second-class citizens for exercising their Second Amendment rights. It’s an outrage that a member of Congress could even conceive of such a measure, much less propose that it become law.

As you know, President Biden promised to “defeat the NRA.” Democrats spent hundreds of millions to elect anti-Second Amendment candidates and push anti-gun legislation.

Now, they have complete control of every aspect of government. If this bill doesn’t pass, another will. As they make the country more dangerous with illegal alien criminals, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and relaxed restrictions on criminals, they want to disarm us.

They also want to silence us and have launched a vicious attack on the 1st Amendment. All the amendments will fall once one falls.

Did 81 million people actually vote for this? They want to be enslaved by the government?

