Fauci says CDC might require us to wear two masks

China’s stooge Dr. Fauci says the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could recommend wearing two masks to stem the spread of COV.

Why stop there? Why not 3 or 4? This man is paid $417,000 annually to spout his ‘wisdom.’

Fauci suggested two masks recently and then changed his mind.

On Washington Post Live, he was asked again about the two masks.

“That’s possible,” said Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who served on President Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force and is now President Biden’s chief medical adviser on COVID-19.

“In fact, in discussions with my CDC colleagues yesterday, we were talking about how the CDC is looking at doing a study of seeing whether or not two masks are better than one. It makes common sense you would think,” he said. “If one mask serves as a physical barrier, if you put two on – if you’re looking for enhancing the physical barrier – it makes common sense that it certainly can’t hurt and might help.”

We can’t find any science on this.

The CDC has the power to make this federal law under penalty of imprisonment and/or fines thanks to a 1944 act.

Go to 4:17 where he says it will likely be better but then he added there is no data on it:

