HRH Biden Mocked and Mimicked Reporters Who Tried to Ask Questions

The clip below is one of the more humorous Biden clips I’ve seen. His Royal Highness Joe Biden sat like a potentate, smirking and mocking, while reporters fired questions at him. He mimicked them! The NY Post said the reporters were shocked.

Shocked? Why? Where have they been, and what questions does he answer? The media needs to stop covering for him and go back to being watchdogs instead of activists.

Biden was sitting down in the Oval Office with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Can you imagine what the Israeli President thought?

The Post compared this to Trump’s chiding the reporters. There is a difference. Reporters were abusive to Donald Trump, but he answered all their questions. We now have a president who is seriously damaging the country and won’t answer any.

It’s one thing to be dumb, but to be dumb and arrogant is very unappealing.

Watch:

WATCH: Joe Biden MOCKS reporters for trying to ask him questions.pic.twitter.com/9H2jTwFlAr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2022

