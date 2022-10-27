Newsweek Fact Checker: Antifa Didn’t Burn Cities and It Doesn’t Exist

The following is a great example of how fact-checkers lie. They tell bald-faced lies. Newsweek is claiming that Antifa didn’t burn down cities because not all cities burned down, and, after all, there is no Antifa.

Talk about gaslighting. Newsweek hits the jackpot.

Some group called QAnon exists but not Antifa. QAnons are posts that some people read. That’s all they are. On the other hand, Antifa burned, beat, raped, and attacked the police, but they don’t exist.

The same idiots at Newsweek lied about my reporting last year—and I forced them to retract their bogus "fact-check."https://t.co/mEKACtPPdX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 26, 2022

Senator Cruz retweeted this:

