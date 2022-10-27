Newsweek Fact Checker: Antifa Didn’t Burn Cities and It Doesn’t Exist

By
M Dowling
-
0
39

The following is a great example of how fact-checkers lie. They tell bald-faced lies. Newsweek is claiming that Antifa didn’t burn down cities because not all cities burned down, and, after all, there is no Antifa.

Talk about gaslighting. Newsweek hits the jackpot.

Some group called QAnon exists but not Antifa. QAnons are posts that some people read. That’s all they are. On the other hand, Antifa burned, beat, raped, and attacked the police, but they don’t exist.

Send your comments here: media.inquiries@newsweek.com

Senator Cruz retweeted this:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments