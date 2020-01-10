Huber ends Clinton probe after finding “nothing worth pursuing”

U.S. Attorney John Huber effectively concluded a sprawling investigation into several matters related to the Clintons without a finding of criminal wrongdoing, according to a Washington Post report.

Huber reviewed documents related to the investigations and coordinated with federal investigators in Little Rock, Arkansas, who were probing the Clinton Foundation, according to WaPo, which cited current and former law enforcement officials.

WaPo’s sources said Huber’s review turned up few leads worth pursuing. The Justice Department has not formally closed the investigation, according to WaPo, but it appears essentially to be over.

In November 2017, Jeff Sessions appointed John Huber of Utah to look for anything worth investigating with the Clinton Foundation and Uranium One, and that is the last we heard from him. Except, Attorney General Bill Barr said in 2018 that he would be looking only at the Clinton probe.

In December 2018, the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations held a hearing which was led by the committee’s chair, Rep. Mark Meadows, (R-NC).

U.S. Attorney for Utah John Huber didn’t bother to show.

John Moynihan and Larry Doyle, two whistleblowers, testified before the House Oversight Committee in December 2018 that the foundation had violated its tax status, co-mingled funds with personal use and engaged in pay-to-play while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state. But as even Alana Goodman of the Washington Examiner reported, the hearing eventually blew up over their refusal to turn over their 6,000-page written report to the committee.

One reason could be because they wanted a payday. They filed their claims with the IRS and the IRS pays out to whistleblowers — a percentage of the recouped funds, fines, and interest.

There are other possibilities such as someone got to them, perhaps they were afraid, or there was just nothing there.

As for Uranium One, who knows, but what we do know is that the Obama-Biden administration made a deal that allowed our Uranium mine to fall into the hands of the Russians.

It would be nice if Huber would appear before Congress and explain what became of the whistleblower testimony and if he ever reviewed it. They were convinced of their claims.

The December 2018 Hearing: