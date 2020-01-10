Pelosi to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will direct the House to send articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate next week.

“I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Pelosi wrote to House colleagues.

Impeachment managers are House members who essentially act as the prosecutors in a Senate trial of the president.

The House has to approve the managers, but the expectation is the trial will commence at the end of the month.

Yesterday, she said she just wanted to see the rules of the Senate first, but prior to that, she insisted on mandating rules.

