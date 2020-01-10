Watch Russian ship come aggressively within 180′ of U.S. craft

On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut (DDG 99) was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship.

Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal warning of the danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road.

It came within 180 feet of the American craft and narrowly avoided a collision, U.S. military officials said Friday.

The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another.

For a nation with an economy the size of New Jersey, they sure have a lot of nerve.

