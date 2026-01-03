Too Many White Males In Leadership in 95% White Wales

The Labour group at Vale of Glamorgan Council has confirmed Liz Burnett as its new leader. Her number one concern is all the white men in leadership. “It’s not right,” she says. She plans to do something about it.

Wales is 95% white, and the Vale of Glamorgan is 95% white. The Council Leader is very concerned that the majority of representation in the area is made up of middle-aged white men. Aside from her inability to consider the math, she is racist.

This is progressivism. Anti-whiteness is the core belief of progressivism.

Liz Burnett’s IQ should be looked into.

🇬🇧 Meanwhile in Wales, UK “It is not right, when the majority of representation in an area is made up of middle-aged white men” “Being totally blunt there comes a point when something has to be done about it” This is the Vale of Glamorgan Council Leader and Wales is 95% white. pic.twitter.com/7iWzPHOSzN — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 2, 2026

According to CYMRU news on total woke nonsense:

Burnett said that “In forming this coalition, we will be representative of the communities we serve, whether by gender or geography.”

Burnett added: “We have got a very ambitious manifesto that we will now seek to deliver, and I am only too aware of the challenges that lie ahead. We must remember the many vulnerable members of our society who rely upon our services, and they must be protected.

“At the end of this term, we will be only three years away from our target of achieving zero carbon for the Vale. I know that councillors will have to take some very difficult decisions and I know that those decisions will be made for the good of the many, not the few.”

The wokes are insane. This is a small village, but don’t underestimate the damage these people can inflict on a population. Crazy spreads like cancer.

I’m 3% Welsh. I hope I don’t catch what they have.