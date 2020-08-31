Huge! COVID cases are down in every state

COVID cases are falling, reports Politico. They say further that it could be an opportunity or peril for President Trump. They think if we ‘rush’ to reopen it could backfire on the President. It’s hardly a ‘rush.’ This lockdown was supposed to be 2 or 3 weeks. Americans need to follow the guidelines and the elderly or sickly need to take extra care. Then we need to open everything.

We don’t see this trend as anything but a positive for everyone, especially the President.

Coronavirus infections are down in nearly every state. That could either give President Donald Trump just what he needs to prime his reelection odds or become another missed opportunity to capitalize on a lull during the pandemic, Politico reports.

The positive trends are real, the outlet states. Covid-19 cases have been falling since late July, including in several battleground states. Hospitalizations have dropped 37 percent in the last month and the daily death count is leveling off.

But that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over, even if Trump and his team portray it that way, Politico warns.

No one is certain it’s over, and there could be a resurgence in the Fall, but we must open immediately to save the livelihoods of Americans. Schools must open.

The only people demanding everything stayed closed are Democrats.

Biden has said he would shut it all down again if some unnamed ‘scientists’ said to do so. How can that be a winning line for re-election? The scientists he is talking about are unelected bureaucrats.

The article in general is very negative about the President not doing enough, not acting soon enough, and now pushing to open too soon.

The President is pushing in order to save Americans from suicides, depression, financial ruin, and more by opening carefully and following safeguards. That is the warning from Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the CDC.

We can’t go on like this, ruining peoples’ lives. There is no scientific reason to keep the economy shut down.

He is doing this for Americans.

A new report, now removed from the CDC website, indicated that 94% of people with COVID also had another disease when they died. “For deaths with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.” They suggest COVID is causing these other diseases, but it could also be the other way around.

If people are sickly, they need to take care.

Meanwhile, Biden is clueless:

"I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists." Joe Biden tells @DavidMuir in an exclusive interview that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended by scientists.