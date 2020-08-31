“if you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours,” says Kenosha rally speaker

At a ‘peaceful’ Blake family rally in Kenosha on Saturday, an activist declared that black people should seek revenge against white people when they kill members of the black community.

The man, who was only identified by one demonstrator as “our president,” according to the newspaper, made his comments during what the Kenosha News called a “peaceful march.”

But the activist’s instructions were anything but peaceful:

“I love being black. I love black people. I know some of you may not want to say that,” the man said, according to the Kenosha News. “You tell us how to behave when you have taken our lives. The black man is worth something. His life is worth something.”

“I have to say god damn it — if you kill one of us, it’s time for us to kill one of yours,” the activist went on to say. “I know everybody don’t want to hear that. But damn, why are we the ones who have to keep burying ours and got to keep clean for you to see us as being human? We ain’t never did nothing to nobody.”

The crowd response was allegedly muted and not in line with most of the speakers. But, they didn’t reject him either.

Hours after this speech, Aaron Danielson was murdered in cold blood by a ‘100% antifa’ man.

Watch: