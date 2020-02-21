Huge numbers at the Trump rally, 18% are Democrats

President Trump is in Colorado Springs holding another rally and there is a very large number of non-Republicans in attendance. They are likely people who love the economy and don’t want to become socialists. He appears to be broadening his base.

“Wow, Arizona! Big Phoenix rally. 67,516 Tickets, 29,990 Voters Identified (87% from AZ), 26% Didn’t Vote in 2016, 18% Democrats, Thank You Arizona. Winning Data!” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Thursday.

This has been the trend at every Trump rally.

According to Parscale, the stats from New Hampshire are:

52,559 tickets were sold

24,732 voters were identified/polled (41% of which were from New Hampshire)

17% of attendees didn’t vote in 2016

25.4% of attendees were Democrats

17% who didn’t vote in 2016 say they will show up to vote for the President.

This is in line with data from other recent rallies:

At President Trump’s rally in Ohio, nearly half of attendees were either Democrats or independents. Twenty-three percent identified as Democrats, while 20.9% identified as independents.

At President Trump’s rally in Wisconsin, the majority of attendees (57.8%) were not Republicans.

And at President Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, 26.3% of attendees were Democrats, and 10% didn’t vote in 2016.

THEN THERE ARE THE RALLIES

Also trending are huge numbers showing up at his rallies, with people camping overnight to get in to the arena.

This has to make Democrats nervous. It has to mean something.

Supporters have been camping overnight in nine degree weather to see President Trump in Colorado Springs tonight! “To spend this time with my son and something we can share for the rest of our lives is pretty amazing.” pic.twitter.com/Hf4cRYIaXu — Trump War Room – Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 20, 2020

Trump supporters just carried a World War II veteran to his seat for the rally tonight. I LOVE THIS pic.twitter.com/rL3HyEHHX0 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 19, 2020

President Trump continues his Las Vegas visit tomorrow with a rally. People are already lining up. They can’t get in until 7 AM and the rally is at noon @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/MvwIGlkcgk — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) February 21, 2020