Mark Levin Torches Roger Stone’s Judge

As you have probably heard, Roger Stone was sentenced today to 3 years and 4 months in prison for lying and witness tampering. The Obama Judge in his case, Amy Berman Jackson, lambasted Stone prior to the sentencing. She seems to think he’s a master criminal.

The FBI helped make a felon out of this 67-year-old man who never committed a crime in his life. Many believe Stone was convicted not only for process crimes, but also for his political leanings. Meanwhile, Andrew McCabe, Jim Comey, Congress can lie with impunity.

Mark Levin feels it was a malicious political prosecution.

He asked a great question in a tweet. Why is the gag order still in place? Judge Jackson took Stone’s 1st Amendment rights away.

Why has Judge Jackson continued her gag order on Roger Stone? The trial is over. It’s been over. She has no constitutional authority to continue to silence Stone and violate his 1st amendment right under threat of imprisonment. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) February 20, 2020

SHE STILL HASN’T ORDERED A PROBE OF THE FOREPERSON

As Levin says, Jackson should “not be handling cases,” she is “not capable of impartial justice.”

“Most other judges handling this case would’ve been appalled by the conduct of the jury foreman and immediately undertaken an investigation of what transpired in her own courtroom,” Levin wrote.

But not Jackson who is the judge who “put Paul Manafort in solitary confinement.”

The jury foreman Tameka Hart lied to get on the jury and harbored intense feelings of hatred for the President and for Stone. The judge still hasn’t ordered an investigation into this foreperson.

The judge in the Roger Stone case rigged the case against Stone and should never ben allowed to hear a case ever again!https://t.co/vHZoMwBbvM — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 13, 2020

Roger Stone was convicted on November 15, 2019. Here is the Tweet from one of the jurors who voted to convict Roger Stone, from the same day. pic.twitter.com/p54zkoMDCB — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 13, 2020

If this was done to one of theirs, there would be riots in the streets.

Jackson put Rick Gates and Paul Manafort under house arrest and eventually put Manafort in solitary. These are two middle-aged men who at the time were never convicted of anything.

At sentencing today, the judge lied and said Stone was prosecuted for covering up for the President. Think about that. A federal judge lied. The media applauded her, especially CNN.

Jackson is an authoritarian, a tyrant, a police state agent for far-left activists.

The woman terrifies me.