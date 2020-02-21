Mark Levin Torches Roger Stone’s Judge

By
M. Dowling
-
2

As you have probably heard, Roger Stone was sentenced today to 3 years and 4 months in prison for lying and witness tampering. The Obama Judge in his case, Amy Berman Jackson, lambasted Stone prior to the sentencing. She seems to think he’s a master criminal.

The FBI helped make a felon out of this 67-year-old man who never committed a crime in his life. Many believe Stone was convicted not only for process crimes, but also for his political leanings. Meanwhile, Andrew McCabe, Jim Comey, Congress can lie with impunity.

Mark Levin feels it was a malicious political prosecution.

He asked a great question in a tweet. Why is the gag order still in place? Judge Jackson took Stone’s 1st Amendment rights away.

SHE STILL HASN’T ORDERED A PROBE OF THE FOREPERSON

As Levin says, Jackson should “not be handling cases,” she is “not capable of impartial justice.”

“Most other judges handling this case would’ve been appalled by the conduct of the jury foreman and immediately undertaken an investigation of what transpired in her own courtroom,” Levin wrote.

But not Jackson who is the judge who “put Paul Manafort in solitary confinement.”

The jury foreman Tameka Hart lied to get on the jury and harbored intense feelings of hatred for the President and for Stone. The judge still hasn’t ordered an investigation into this foreperson.

If this was done to one of theirs, there would be riots in the streets.

Jackson put Rick Gates and Paul Manafort under house arrest and eventually put Manafort in solitary. These are two middle-aged men who at the time were never convicted of anything.

At sentencing today, the judge lied and said Stone was prosecuted for covering up for the President. Think about that. A federal judge lied. The media applauded her, especially CNN.

Jackson is an authoritarian, a tyrant, a police state agent for far-left activists.

The woman terrifies me.

  2. RODGER is her “SCAPEGOAT” from screwing up by letting that HART LYING witch into the FOREMAN position…and Jackson’s TRYING to get away with this trick…I have SERIOUS DOUBTS about the credibility of that JURY!!! (9 outta 12 TRUMP HATERS)?????

