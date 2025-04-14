Huge: Nvidia Will Bring All AI Manufacturing to the USA

Nvidia will bring its AI manufacturing to America. They expect it to “create hundreds of thousands of jobs and drive trillions of dollars in economic security over the coming decades.”

They will bring the manufacturing to Arizona and Texas.

NVidia AI supercomputers will be built entirely in the U.S.

Together with leading manufacturing partners, the company has commissioned more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to build and test NVIDIA Blackwell chips in Arizona and AI supercomputers in Texas.

NVIDIA Blackwell chips have started production at TSMC’s chip plants in Phoenix, Arizona. NVIDIA is building supercomputer manufacturing plants in Texas, with Foxconn in Houston and with Wistron in Dallas. Mass production at both plants is expected to ramp up in the next 12-15 months.

The supply chain for AI chips and supercomputers is complex and demands the most advanced manufacturing, packaging, assembly, and test technologies. NVIDIA is partnering with Amkor and SPIL for packaging and testing operations in Arizona.

Within the next four years, NVIDIA plans to produce up to half a trillion dollars of AI infrastructure in the United States through partnerships with TSMC, Foxconn, Wistron, Amkor, and SPIL.

These world-leading companies are deepening their partnership with NVIDIA, growing their businesses while expanding their global footprint, and hardening supply chain resilience.

Meanwhile, China is at war and will halt the shipments of rare earth minerals, which are not rare. However, the US doesn’t have the manufacturing facilities set up.

BLOOMBERG: “@nvidia just said it will produce supercomputers ENTIRELY built in the U.S.” pic.twitter.com/ioRXteZsNI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 14, 2025

